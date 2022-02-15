Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

