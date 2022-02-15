SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.37. 43,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 46,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.75.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

