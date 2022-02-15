Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,188.38

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.38 ($16.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($15.83). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,171 ($15.85), with a volume of 11,744 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £100.09 million and a PE ratio of 28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,188.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.90), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,548.99).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

