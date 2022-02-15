Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8,629 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

