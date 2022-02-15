Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,628 shares during the period. Sotera Health comprises approximately 3.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sotera Health worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.68 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.