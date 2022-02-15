SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0137

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $388,127.87 and $136,912.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.55 or 0.07055115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.57 or 0.99917102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.