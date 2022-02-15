Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 66.2% in January

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

