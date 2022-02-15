SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

