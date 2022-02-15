SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.98

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and traded as low as $43.60. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 4,103,217 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.