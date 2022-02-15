SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 161,637 shares.The stock last traded at $69.73 and had previously closed at $68.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

