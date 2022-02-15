Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.22

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.22 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 154.95 ($2.10). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 33,222 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £68.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.01.
Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)
