Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $16,061.74 and $3,123.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00293135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

