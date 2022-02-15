Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Spire shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,054,791 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Spire alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13,117.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.