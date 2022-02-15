Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $17.19. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 39,876 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $441.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

