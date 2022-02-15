Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

