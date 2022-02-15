Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

