Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.