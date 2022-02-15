Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $13,787,308. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

