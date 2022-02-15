Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003578 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $40.74 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00204001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,441,465 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.