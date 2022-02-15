Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,972,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 4,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 958.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLFPF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

