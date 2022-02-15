Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $187.28 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

