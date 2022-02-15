Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $187.28 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
SXI stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
