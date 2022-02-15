Stanley J. Meresman Sells 18,622 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NET traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 5,178,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,804. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

