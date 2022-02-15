Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.89

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 53477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 989.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

