STARSHIP Hits Market Cap of $10.39 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $34,582.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

