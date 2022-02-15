STATERA Trading Up 192% This Week (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, STATERA has traded 192% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $4.66 million and $157,308.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.55 or 0.07055115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.57 or 0.99917102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,692,168 coins and its circulating supply is 79,690,718 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

