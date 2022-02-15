Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,889,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.95% of Stellantis worth $1,527,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $230,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

