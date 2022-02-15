Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $810,470.62 and approximately $1.44 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

