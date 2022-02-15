Step Hero Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $616,313.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

