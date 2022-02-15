stETH (Lido) One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.43 or 0.07039124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.78 or 0.99891320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.