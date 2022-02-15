Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 14,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,673. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXDO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

