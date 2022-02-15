Steven Kelly Greer Sells 6,226 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Kelly Greer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00.

Shares of GL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 527,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,399. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

