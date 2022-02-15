Steven Kelly Greer Sells 6,226 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Kelly Greer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00.
Shares of GL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 527,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,399. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
