Stipend (SPD) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $246,261.38 and approximately $11.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,852.33 or 1.00195089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00243459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00302600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,024,657 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

