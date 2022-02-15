Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.30% of Stitch Fix worth $186,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $13,952,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

