Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 15th (AAN, ABUS, AVID, BDSI, CSWI, DHX, DYNT, EBC, EGRX, EMKR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

