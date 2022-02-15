Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (ACA, ACBI, ADXN, AGRO, ALXO, ASPN, ASPU, AVXL, BAESY, BFAM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa Inc alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.