Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 15th (BHP, BLBD, BPXXY, CAE, COLM, FLR, GP, PDRDF, SKLTY, STEP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 15th:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €2.60 ($2.95) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €2.00 ($2.27).

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines increased year over year and surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. DTC’s brick-and-mortar net sales increased 39% and DTC’s e-commerce sales advanced 25%. Management expects the DTC channel to remain strong in 2022, wherein net sales are likely to rise 16-18% on broad-based growth across brands, channels and regions. That being said, gross and operating margins are likely to contract. Supply-chain hurdles and high ocean freight costs remain concerns.”

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

