Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $14.35 on Tuesday, hitting $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 537,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.
PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.
In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.