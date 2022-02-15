Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $14.35 on Tuesday, hitting $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 537,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

