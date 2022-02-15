Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.68

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.68 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($5.10). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($5.10), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £754 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.