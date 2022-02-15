Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEOAY. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.