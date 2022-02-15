Storj Price Tops $1.20 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $459.14 million and $18.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00106045 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,877,608 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

