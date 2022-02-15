Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.10

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €98.10 ($111.48) and last traded at €105.20 ($119.55), with a volume of 30658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €102.40 ($116.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

