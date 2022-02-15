Strike (STRK) Price Hits $35.91 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Strike has a market capitalization of $111.79 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.91 or 0.00081680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.09 or 0.07028439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.39 or 1.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,859 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

