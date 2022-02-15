Strong One Day Volume Reaches $14.54 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Strong has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $393.63 or 0.00891522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

