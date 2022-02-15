Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.38 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Strong has a total market cap of $54.38 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $393.31 or 0.00892804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

