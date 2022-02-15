Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Cap of $54.43 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Strong has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $54.43 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $393.63 or 0.00891522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

