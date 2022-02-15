StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $227,765.27 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $227,765.27 and $101.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,579,804,443 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

