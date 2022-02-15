Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the January 15th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMCF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

