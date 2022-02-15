Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $531.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

