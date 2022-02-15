Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,114.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00408833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,785,801 coins and its circulating supply is 42,085,801 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

