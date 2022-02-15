SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 98,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

