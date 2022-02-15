SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 98,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
