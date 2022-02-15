SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.82. 45,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,564,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
